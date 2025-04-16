Lexus To Go After BMW i5 And Audi A6 E-tron With Next Generation ES Sedan

Lexus will go after the BMW i5 and Audi A6 E-tron with a bold new generation of the ES saloon, to be revealed at the Shanghai motor show next week.

Expected to gain the option of electric power for the first time, the new Lexus ES is described as a "global flagship model", confirming that it will be sold internationally but raising questions about the future of the larger LS saloon, which has been Lexus's flagship since it launched in 1989.

Lexus dropped the LS from its line-up earlier this year due to slow sales, having delivered just three examples here last year, leaving the ES as its only saloon offering in the market.