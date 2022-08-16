Lexus To Preview Electrified Sport Concept At Montery Car Week

Lexus has announced its plans for Monterey Car Week that will showcase the brand’s evolution and offer the world a glimpse of its future.

A key highlight for Lexus will be the U.S. premiere of the Electrified Sport Concept that was first showcased at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed. The vehicle will be the marquee vehicle of Lexus’ display at the Pebble Beach Golf Links from August 18th.

The Lexus display at Pebble Beach will also include the RZ 450e, RX 500h F Sport Performance, IS 500, LC 500 Convertible, and Lexus Racing RC Cup Car. The LC 500 Convertible, LC 500 Coupe, RC F, IS 500, NX 350, NX 450h+, and LX 600 will also be available for test drives.