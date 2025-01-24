Lexus To Replace Aging RC F In IMSA GT3 Racing Series

Fans of the championship-winning Lexus RC F GT3 model have one more season to enjoy the rumbling V8-powered sedan before its replacement, the dynamic Toyota GT3 GR-based coupe, is expected to take the baton starting in 2026.

Formal confirmation from Toyota’s luxury and performance brand is the final step in the process.

“We’re working to develop the next generation of sports cars, including a new GT3 race car,” Lexus Motorsports senior manager Jeff Bal told RACER. “At this point in the development stage, we are unable to provide any further details.”