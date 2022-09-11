Lexus To Revive Ill-Fated CT Model As An Electric Crossover

Lexus is reportedly considering reviving the defunct CT model name from the dead as early as 2024 as a new compact crossover similar to the Lexus UX.

If you don't remember the Lexus CT, you're not alone. While handsome, the mediocre hybrid drivetrain and uninspiring driving experience made it a less-than-popular choice of a premium hatchback, and after an 11-year run, Lexus managed to sell just 380,000 examples before it was culled earlier this year.

According to Best Car Web, the new model will eschew the hatchback design and evolve into a compact crossover SUV with a variety of new powertrains. Unlike the original CT - sold only with a 1.8-liter hybrid engine - the replacement will be offered with a 2.0-liter hybrid, 2.5-liter gas engine, and an all-electric powertrain.