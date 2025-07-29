Lexus To Ride The Hybrid Gravy Train Until The EV Market Either Settles Or Collapses

Lexus’ planned transition to a fully electric lineup by 2035 has been put on hold as the luxury brand lengthens out the life cycles of several existing hybrid and combustion nameplates. Lexus had committed to having an electric vehicle in each of its segments by 2030. But while earlier plans had existing nameplates such as the ES sedan moving exclusively to battery power, that has since been amended to allow popular hybrid versions to continue on. Still, two of the brand’s V-8 models, the LC 500 convertible and IS 500 sedan, will be going away, while a new electric supercar is in development.



Read Article