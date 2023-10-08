Lexus To Showcase Boy Racer RZ Sport Concept At Monterey Car Week

Lexus will showcase its two latest offerings - the TX and GX - as well as an exciting electric performance concept at this year's Monterey Car Week. Based on the RZ luxury crossover, the Sport Concept will make its US debut on August 17 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Kitted out with two 150 kW electric motors (fitted to the front and rear axles), the aggressively styled RZ Sport Concept boasts combined outputs of 402 horsepower. Aside from the more potent electric drivetrain, Lexus has lowered the suspension by 1.37 inches and fitted wider 21-inch tires, making it more fun in the corners.

It certainly looks the part, with a host of menacing add-ons transforming the demure EV into a sinister-looking machine. Custom aero parts such as a prominent front splitter, racy wheels, muscular wheel arch extensions, and twin rear spoilers are some of the aesthetic enhancements the RZ Sport Concept wears. Inside, you'll find sporty bucket seats for both rows.