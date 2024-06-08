Lexus To Spearhead Toyota's EV Efforts Using Ajimigaki Strategy

Agent009 submitted on 8/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:50 AM

Views : 208 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand will play a key role in the Japanese automaker’s EV plans. After opening its new global headquarters, Lexus is embracing an “ajimigaki” strategy to revamp the luxury brand.
 
If you ask Google Translate, the Japanese term ajimigaki means “taste refinement” in English. Although this is exactly what Lexus aims to do (refine the brand), it means so much more internally.

After opening the doors to its new research and development center in Toyota City, Japan, in March, Lexus (and Toyota) plans to use the latest tech and tools to develop “ever-better cars,” including EVs.


Read Article


Lexus To Spearhead Toyota's EV Efforts Using Ajimigaki Strategy

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)