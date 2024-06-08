Lexus To Spearhead Toyota's EV Efforts Using Ajimigaki Strategy

Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand will play a key role in the Japanese automaker’s EV plans. After opening its new global headquarters, Lexus is embracing an “ajimigaki” strategy to revamp the luxury brand.

If you ask Google Translate, the Japanese term ajimigaki means “taste refinement” in English. Although this is exactly what Lexus aims to do (refine the brand), it means so much more internally.



After opening the doors to its new research and development center in Toyota City, Japan, in March, Lexus (and Toyota) plans to use the latest tech and tools to develop “ever-better cars,” including EVs.