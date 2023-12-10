Lexus To Unveil New EV Lineup At Japan Mobility Show 2023

Lexus will unveil an entire concept model lineup at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 on October 25.

The automaker says it will show a sustainable vision for the "future of cars" inside a booth that will feature traditional Japanese craftsmanship and exhibits highlighting electrification and AI technology used in next-generation BEVs.

Lexus will exhibit under the theme "Discover a future you can't wait to navigate!" at the show running October 26 through November 5. The luxury brand did not reveal details about the EV concepts that will be shown in Tokyo, but released three teaser images that provide some clues.