Lexus has filed to trademark a new model name in the U. S., Europe, and Australia, triggering speculation that it is working on a new all-electric vehicle.

The trademark in question is RZ 450e. There are currently two Lexus models in production that start with ‘R,’ namely the RC Coupe and the RX crossover. Given the ever-growing demand for SUVs and crossovers, though, it seems most likely that the RZ will be some kind of crossover/SUV rather than a coupe.