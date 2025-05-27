Lexus Trademarks Yaris Based 'LBX' Crossover In America

Automakers securing trademarks and patents in regions where a vehicle may not exist is nothing new. Ram recently filed a patent for its Rampage truck in the US, but we don't necessarily expect to see that exact model Stateside. GM, meanwhile, recently renewed its Pontiac trademark, but we're not holding out hope for a comeback.

Now Lexus is securing a trademark for the nameplate "LBX" in America, according to Justia Trademarks, which lists public trademark and patent filings in the US. The LBX is the automaker's tiny, Yaris-based crossover sold throughout Europe and other markets. There's even a performance variant with the GR Yaris's three-cylinder engine underhood—the LBX Morizo RR.