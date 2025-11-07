Lexus Unveils V8-Powered Supercar at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lexus stole the spotlight by presenting its highly anticipated supercar, a spiritual successor to the iconic LFA. This V8-powered beast is poised to challenge heavyweights like the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT, marking a bold step for Lexus in the high-performance arena.



The yet-to-be-named supercar, showcased in camouflage as the Lexus LFR, roared up the Goodwood hillclimb, hinting at its formidable capabilities. While Lexus has kept specific details under wraps, the unmistakable growl of a turbocharged V8—likely paired with hybrid technology—suggests a powertrain designed for both raw power and modern efficiency. Industry insiders speculate an output exceeding 600 horsepower, positioning it as a direct rival to its British and German competitors.



Lexus aims to blend cutting-edge technology with driver-focused dynamics, drawing on its racing pedigree from the GR GT3 concept. The LFR’s sleek, aggressive design, with a long hood and aerodynamic lines, evokes the spirit of the LFA while embracing contemporary styling. This supercar is expected to offer a road-going experience that mirrors its GT3 racing counterpart, set to compete in 2026.



The Goodwood debut underscores Lexus’ ambition to redefine its performance legacy. As anticipation builds for its official reveal later this year, the LFR promises to deliver exhilarating performance and luxurious refinement, ready to carve its name among the elite.











