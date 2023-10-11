Lexus Wants Access To GR Nameplate And GR Three Cylinder Power Plant

A new report out of Japan claims that Lexus wants to use parent company Toyota's Gazoo Racing performance badge for an upcoming variant of the recently unveiled LBX, and this hotter SUV will also borrow an engine from the GR range. The revelation comes from the reputable Japanese magazine Mag-X, which says that inside sources have revealed a high-performance version of the LBX is under development with the same 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that debuted in the GR Yaris and later found its way to the GR Corolla.



In the GR Yaris, this produces 268 horsepower, while the GR Corolla improves to 300 hp. Since both GR products and the LBX are all built atop Toyota's TNGA-B architecture, this report seems rather credible.





