Lia And Lucy Block Keep Family Legacy Alive With Baja 1000 Win

Although Ken Block, the founder and pro driver of Hoonigan, is no longer with us, his family - Lia and Lucy Block - has kept his racing spirit alive in their hearts, achieving victory in their class at the 2023 Baja 1000.

The mother and daughter entered the grueling 1,311-mile race under the banner of the Block House Racing Team, with their off-road adventure recently chronicled via a mini-documentary on YouTube. Of note, the team's entry into the race is a part of Project 43, a tribute to Block, who passed away in a freak snowmobile accident in January 2023.

During the race, the family team's weapon was the Can-Am Maverick R - a vehicle Ken helped design. They were joined by Rodrigo Ampudia and Terry Madden, both former Baja 1000 champions.




