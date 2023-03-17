Lia Block To Follow Father's Footsteps Entering Rally Series With A Subaru BRZ

Lia Block, the daughter of the dearly departed Ken Block, will race in a Subaru BRZ finished in a special tribute livery inspired by her father. The white, gray, and gold livery is inspired by the first racing livery that the famed driver ever campaigned under nearly 20 years ago.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lia Block (@liakblock) “This year is going to be a tough one. But I’m happy to be back doing what my dad loved and what I still love,” Block wrote in an Instagram post. “The snow-camo and gold design is an homage to my dad’s very first livery he created back in 2005.”



