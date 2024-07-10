Lia Block To Join Subaru Rally Team In The US

Lia Block is following in her father Ken Block's footsteps as a Subaru rally driver.

Block, along with co-driver Keaton Williams, will step into Brandon Semenuk's Subaru WRX ARA24 for the American Rally Association (ARA) Lake Superior Performance Rally, which kicks off in Marquette, Michigan, October 11. Semenuk will skip this event, the final one of the season, having already clinched a third ARA championship.

"My family and I have such a special history with this team," Block said in a statement. "I wouldn't want this milestone to be with anyone else." Ken Block, who died in 2023 in a snowmobile crash at age 55, started his motorsports career rallying a Subaru WRX before going on to create the viral Gymkhana video series.