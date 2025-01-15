Liberal Consumer Advocacy Group Claims Toyota Was Funding Climate Deniers

Toyota has been revealed as the largest auto industry funder of climate deniers in US Congress, according to a report released today by Public Citizen.

Toyota is the largest automaker in the world, having occasionally competed for that title with Volkswagen. It sells more gas-powered, polluting vehicles than any other company on Earth, and thus, it has a vested interest in continuing to sell those polluting vehicles.



But the problem is that gas-powered, polluting vehicles are not good for the health of humans or other living beings on this planet.