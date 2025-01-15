Liberal Consumer Advocacy Group Claims Toyota Was Funding Climate Deniers

Agent009 submitted on 1/15/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:42 AM

Views : 260 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota has been revealed as the largest auto industry funder of climate deniers in US Congress, according to a report released today by Public Citizen.
 
Toyota is the largest automaker in the world, having occasionally competed for that title with Volkswagen. It sells more gas-powered, polluting vehicles than any other company on Earth, and thus, it has a vested interest in continuing to sell those polluting vehicles.

But the problem is that gas-powered, polluting vehicles are not good for the health of humans or other living beings on this planet.


Read Article


Liberal Consumer Advocacy Group Claims Toyota Was Funding Climate Deniers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)