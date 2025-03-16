Liberals ABANDONING The GREEN NEW DEAL For ICE IS RIGHT To SPITE Elon Musk? What Happened To The 'EXISTENTIAL CLIMATE CRISIS'?

What happened to the Green New Deal? This is why nobody takes y'all seriously," reflects skepticism about the consistency of environmental advocates. The Green New Deal, a progressive policy proposal from 2019, aimed to address climate change through massive investments in renewable energy and infrastructure, gaining widespread support but facing political resistance. Critics argue that actions like trading an electric Tesla for a potentially less eco-friendly vehicle undermine the movement's credibility, fueling perceptions of hypocrisy. This exchange highlights broader tensions between environmental ideals and practical consumer choices, questioning whether the Green New Deal’s ambitious goals resonate when individual actions appear to contradict them, thus eroding public trust in the initiative.



Is the bottom line that they new this green utopia and saving the world by buying EVs was all fake and just virtue signalling?



Gasoline, not electric cars:



Two-thirds of American's want their next car to be fossil fuel driven, with just 6% battery-electric



Deloitte new 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study



Key trend: "Slowing EV (electric car) momentum"




