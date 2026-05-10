License to Sell Out? 007 Now Works for the Enemy? Or Is He Now A VILLAIN?

In the latest twist worthy of a 007 script, Daniel Craig—the actor who brought gritty realism to James Bond across five films—has become the global face of DENZA, BYD’s luxury electric vehicle sub-brand. The campaign, unveiled in March 2026 and spotlighted in a glossy new commercial this week, features Craig piloting the sleek teal Z9GT through misty British landscapes. A black Labrador rides shotgun as a voiceover muses on change, evolution, and “new roads.” Craig’s deadpan delivery of “Yeah…” followed by the classic Bond wink—“We’ll keep this between ourselves”—is pure cinematic gold. As one X user posted alongside the clip: “Daniel Craig: The New Face of BYD's DENZA Luxury EVs. What an amazing ad.”



Yet the praise has been drowned out by a chorus of accusations: Is 007 a traitor?



For Bond loyalists, the optics sting. The character is Britain’s fictional bulwark against global threats—SPECTRE, Cold War foes, and, in some stories, shadowy Eastern powers. Now the man who embodied him for nearly two decades is fronting a premium EV from BYD, a Chinese automaker backed by state-linked investors and racing to dominate Europe’s electric market. DENZA’s Z9GT, an 870-horsepower shooting brake, is positioned as a luxury rival to Porsche or Aston Martin. The timing is awkward: UK and EU officials fret over Chinese EVs flooding the market, potential data leaks from connected cars, and Beijing’s grip on battery supply chains.















Social media erupted. “For God and Country eh Bond?” one commenter quipped. Others called it a sell-out, noting BYD’s rapid global push coincides with heightened Western scrutiny of Chinese tech. Craig isn’t MI6, of course—he’s an actor collecting a paycheck. The ad is stylish, not statecraft. EVs cut emissions, and free markets reward bold branding. Stella Li, BYD’s executive vice president, chose Craig precisely because he projects “instinct, precision, and confidence.” Mission accomplished.



Still, the symbolism lands like a shaken martini. James Bond once saved the West from existential threats; today, his successor helps a Chinese brand crack Europe. It’s not treason—it’s capitalism in 2026. But it forces a question: when national icons lend their cool to foreign industrial giants amid great-power rivalry, where does loyalty end and commerce begin?



Bond would probably shrug, gun the Z9GT, and quip that the real enemy was always standing still. Craig’s ad is brilliant marketing. Whether it makes 007 a traitor is a matter of perspective—and perhaps the next franchise reboot.



Discuss...









Daniel Craig: The New Face of BYD's DENZA Luxury EVs.

What an amazing ad. pic.twitter.com/L19a3LrVi3 — James Wood ??? (@commiepommie) May 10, 2026



