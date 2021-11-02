Life Living With A Lexus LFA - Other Than That $113,000 Repair Bill It's Pretty Good

Like many great modern supercars, the Lexus LFA — I’ll take no arguments on this, it is a supercar — was born from the single-minded approach of one person, in this case Akio Toyoda. It’s this sort of approach that results in cars we remember the most: Gordon Murray with the McLaren F1, Ferdinand Piëch with the Bugatti Veyron.



Where the LFA stands out is that it is something you could truly use and enjoy everyday, as I’ve found out recently from someone who’s owned his LFA since new. He’s experienced all the great highs and the expensive lows, including a $113,000 repair bill.



Read Article