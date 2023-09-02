Life Sized Remote Control Cars Begin Driving On German Roads

German automotive startup Vay has launched the first vehicles on public European roads without a driver present inside the vehicle, instead relying on "teledriving" or remote control. The driver is located in a so-called steering station several miles away. After being given an exemption permit in December 2022, Vay could forego the previous requirement to have a safety driver behind the wheel as a failsafe in case the remote driving system failed.

After testing teledriving on the streets of Hamburg and Berlin for the last three years, Vay received an endorsement from German safety agency TUV SUD, which evaluated Vay's teledrive system and its compliance with ISO 26262 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards.