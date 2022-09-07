Life With An $80,00 EV Pickup Truck. Couple Finds It's A LONG Load To TOW! Stopping EVERY 100 Miles On A 2700 Mile Drive To CHARGE!

Electric vehicles have been under the spotlight lately as they consistently do not measure up to the hype.

While many politicians are quick to push electric cars on the American public, one couple’s experience shows why some are skeptical.



This story took place last November as the couple decided to try out their new Rivian R1T — an all-electric pickup truck starting at a whopping $79,500 — by making a cross-country road trip from Detroit to Los Angeles and back.



The return journey was documented on their Instagram account. The expedition amounted to almost 2,700 miles and 27 charging stops.



The couple pulled their Ford Mustang Shelby GT on a flat-deck car-hauler trailer. The total weight — including the Rivian, the couple, their luggage and the loaded trailer — came out to 14,260 lbs. The approximate weight of the loaded trailer was a bit over 6,000 lbs — a standard load to tow.



The technology is not there, and while politicians in D.C. may not understand this, these trucks are not ready for real-world use.



