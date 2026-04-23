Lifted Truck Does the Monster Mash And Lamborghini Meets Its Final Boss.

In a bizarre parking lot mishap at a Crunch Fitness in Lake Nona, Florida, a lifted Chevrolet Silverado driven by a woman climbed directly over a Lamborghini Huracán on April 22, 2026. The viral video shows the low-slung supercar maneuvering slowly for a spot when the massive pickup, unaware of the obstacle due to its extreme height and blind spots, barrels forward and mounts the Huracán’s front end.



The Silverado’s tires crushed the exotic sports car’s hood and front fascia before the driver finally stopped, seemingly oblivious at first. Miraculously, no one was injured. The Lamborghini owner, influencer 1realramon, remained remarkably calm, later stating, “Thank you God for another day… material things don’t matter to me.”



The incident has ignited debates about oversized lifted trucks in urban settings, visibility issues, and parking lot etiquette. While the Silverado sustained minor damage, the Huracán—valued around $250,000—is likely a total loss. Insurance claims are expected to be epic. This wild clash of worlds reminds drivers: in a parking lot, size doesn’t always mean safety.









A Florida woman drove her lifted truck over a Lamborghini she didn’t see in a parking lot today ?? pic.twitter.com/vVHvqzVOXh — Culture Gems (@rpmculture) April 23, 2026



ALERT: Florida woman drives her lifted truck over a Lamborghini she didn't see in a parking lot.



“Thank you God for another day and another chance,” the man in the Lamborghini said.



“Material things don't matter to me, my health is the main thing. Nothing stops us, there is… pic.twitter.com/Doo1GKBvqP — E X X ?A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) April 23, 2026



