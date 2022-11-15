Lightweight Champion Devin Haney Tours Vegas In His New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Devin Haney started 2022 right, splashing on a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class just days after the year started. And that was just the beginning, because he bought several more cars over the year. Now, he just went out for a ride in the luxury sedan in Vegas.



As he just returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he currently resides, Devin Haney joined the opulence with his presidential-looking Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. His luxury sedan comes with a black-on-black color scheme, and he proudly posed next to it, with the driver’s door open. This comes a few days after his recent trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he rode around in a Mercedes-AMG G 63.



Read Article