Like A Defiant Child, California Dealer Ignores Warnings From Ford - Marks Up Bronco Raptor By $75,000

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it. We’ve covered Ford dealership markups in the past and to its credit, Ford itself has responded by trying to fix those issues. The carmaker had those dealers either adjust them back to MSRP or remove vehicles that weren’t actually on sale. The dealership in question is Encinitas Ford in California. It first caught our attention thanks to a post on Reddit by user XSE_Fan. They titled their post “Life’s not fair!” and simply showed a photograph of the Bronco in question with its VIN, stock number, MSRP, and dealer markup with a grand total of $154,005.



