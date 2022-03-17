Like The LUCID Air ISN'T OVERPRICED ENOUGH. Let's Raise Them MORE!

We've seen a round of price increases recently among electric vehicle manufacturers, with Rivian, Tesla and BYD announcing price hikes as they battle rising raw materials costs.

Obviously, this problem affects all EV manufacturers and Lucid Group makes no exception. The California-based startup had admitted it is looking into raising prices for future models amid "huge inflationary pressures."

Citing high nickel prices, CEO Peter Rawlinson said that price hikes for future models are inevitable in a March 17 interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the South by Southwest music, technology and film festival (SXSW).

Like it wasn't ALREADY ridiculously OVERPRICED enough!

Is Lucid the new SPYKER?


