Lincoln Addresses Recalled Faulty Side View Mirror Lighting By Unplugging The LEDs

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for new cars to be recalled due to fire risks, and typically, these issues stem from engine or fuel tank problems. However, that’s not the case with more than 35,000 Lincoln Navigator models that are being recalled in the US due to LED light assemblies that could short circuit potentially triggering a blaze.
 
The recall impacts Navigator models manufactured from January 17, 2014, to June 30, 2017. In total, 35,328 vehicles are involved, with the company saying that each one has the defect present.


