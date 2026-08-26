Lincoln Backtracks On Promise To Add New US Built Models - Will Import Corsair From China

Do you remember when Lincoln announced that it will build more cars in America and stop importing them from China? Why, of course you do. After all, the announcement was made earlier this month. So, are they doing that? That would be a no, because this is the latest 2027 Lincoln Corsair, and as you already know, it comes directly from the People’s Republic. It is made at the Chongqing factory in China (Changan Ford), unlike the Corsair you are driving now that used to be made at the Louisville facility in Kentucky until the end of 2025. Thus, the facelift has quite a few things in common with the latest Nautilus, which is also made in China, albeit at a different plant.



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