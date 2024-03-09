Lincoln Confirms Two New Models For US Market

If you think Lincoln needs more vehicles in its lineup, especially in the United States, you're not wrong, as the company has become a crossover-only brand. The current offering comprises the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and flagship Navigator.

Lincoln seems aware of it, as it has just confirmed plans to launch two new models in the United States. However, it is unclear whether they will be completely new vehicles or simply updated versions of existing cars, though Ford's premium auto marque hopes the upcoming rides will further boost its sales.

According to AutoNews, the brand's sales jump 23 percent in the first seven months of the year. The news outlet quotes Lincoln President Dianne Craig as stating that the company's market share is up one percent. Moreover, Lincoln is finally on track to sell at least 100,000 vehicles this year, in a premiere since 2020.