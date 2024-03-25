Lincoln Dealers Still Have Plenty Of Unsold 2023 Inventory Left Over

If you visit a Lincoln showroom right now, you might be surprised by how many of last year’s vehicles you’ll find selling new. And that’s got dealers doing everything they can to sell stock from the 2023 model year. At the end of February, Lincoln reported that it had more than 33,000 vehicles on its lots nationwide, which is around three times as many as it had last year. That means that it has more than four months’ worth of inventory in showrooms, the most of any non-Stellantis brand in America. About a third of those vehicles are from the 2023 model year.



Read Article