Lincoln Discovers That Even Affluent Buyers Wont Pay For A Subscription For Heated Seats

Lincoln finally figured out something consumers have been shouting about for years: car buyers don't want subscriptions. I know, shocker! But for some items—like cellular data connectivity—subscriptions aren't something an automaker can just eat for the life of the car. So where's the middle ground? For a luxury brand like Lincoln, the answer to that question lies with Dianne Craig, the outgoing company president who is retiring at the end of the month. Craig laid it out plainly: premium buyers don't want to be nickel-and-dimed while they own their luxury car, they'd rather pay for everything up-front. That means features like hands-free driving (BlueCruise) and remote connectivity should all be included in the sticker price, at least during the car's warranty period.



