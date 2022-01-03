Lincoln Focuses On Boutique Dealerships - But Shouldn't They Be Focusing On Compelling Products Instead?

Lincoln is one of the few American manufacturers that has survived after over a century of operation. Despite being owned by the Ford Motor Company, it has managed to maintain a niche customer base in the U.S. market since its inception. The iconic brand has already issued an unofficial roadmap of its upcoming EV strategy, but until those products come to life, it still has to move units of its existing range.

Lincoln has successfully covered various crossover segments but currently, there are no battery-electric vehicles that exist to compete against the likes of the very popular Tesla products. This awkward shift in market trends has affected the brand's sales figures but a boutique Sanderson Lincoln dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona, is showing that there is a unique strategy that can be applied when it comes to selling premium-badged cars powered by fossil fuels.