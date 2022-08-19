Lincoln Gets A Chance To Prove Out Of Touch It Really Is With Model L100 Concept

Paying homage to Lincoln’s first luxury vehicle, the 1922 Model L, Lincoln is looking toward the future by debuting the Model L100 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance. By pushing the boundaries of their Quiet Flight’s design, their aim is to reimagine the ultimate vehicle sanctuary of tomorrow by creating a space for human connections and shared experiences.



The L100 Concept has a captivating design with sleek and aerodynamic curves, two rearward opening doors and a glass canopy roof. It also features wide rear haunches with a K-tail, and massive wheel covers. Lincoln kept its exterior design seamless and relatively simple, lacking an excess of decorative exterior pieces. There’s an illuminated Lincoln badge on the car’s front end and a Lincoln star on each front fender, meant to remind you about what type of vehicle you’re looking at.



Read Article