Lincoln Is Rushing Their Version Of The Bronco Into Production

Lincoln is apparently hard at work at a luxurious off-roader to give the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class some company. But while earlier reports of the Bronco-based Linc suggested a debut in 2031 or so, it looks like the luxury automaker is running two years ahead of schedule.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, said that his firm was aware of a program code for the project, which means that Lincoln has notified its suppliers of a vehicle it intends to produce. The program code also lets those suppliers know of the project's intended launch.