Lincoln Nautilus Courts Younger Buyer With A 48 Inch Screen

Specifically designed for the brand's younger clientele, the Nautilus has been reimagined. On board its midsized premium SUV, Lincoln made room for the massive 48-inch panoramic display on board, claiming that it is the largest in its class.

Lincoln thus adapted the space to the needs and lifestyle of the high-tech enthusiasts. New ambient lighting features crystal-inspired details throughout the cabin to mimic the reflection of the sun on the water. There are a plan key shifter, instrument panel toggles, and an audio knob shimmering in there.

Drivers will get their hands on the brand-new flat-top steering wheel and will benefit from a brand-new Lincoln Digital Experience. An 11.1-inch center-stack touchscreen controls most functions of the car, spending up and outing the main 48-inch panoramic display, spanning the entire dashboard, and featuring customization options.