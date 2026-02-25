Lincoln Plans To Take On The Defender With Rugged Off Road Model

It looks like all luxury carmakers want a slice of the luxury off-roader segment, where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the Land Rover Defender have been making the rules since forever. Lincoln is reportedly building a model of its own.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the unofficial and undisputed king of the off-road. Born as a military vehicle, the Gelandewagen turned slowly but safely into a luxury off-roader, keeping its iconic feature over all these years.

The round headlights, the turn indicators on the hood, the exterior door hinges, the spare wheelcase at the back, and the grab handle in the dashboard, in front of the passenger, are elements that have kept their ground since 1979.