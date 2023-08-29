Lincoln's First EV Could Be A Three Row SUV

Lincoln’s electric future came to a crashing halt when the brand axed their first EV shortly after announcing it.

In early 2020, Lincoln revealed they were working on a Rivian-based model that would offer “effortless performance” as well as “connected and intuitive technology.” However, a few months later, the model was killed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as much of the world entered lockdown.

Despite the setback, the brand isn’t giving up on EVs as Automotive News reports a three-row electric crossover will likely debut in late 2025. The publication says it will be built at Oakville Assembly in Canada and be roughly the same size as the current Aviator.