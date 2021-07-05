Lion Electric To Build Largest EV Plant In The US

Lion Electric will build a new manufacturing plant in Joliet, Illinois. It will be the largest all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles plant in the US, according to Lion. The company has committed to an initial investment of at least $70 million over a three-year period, as part of its agreement with the government of Illinois. Lion Electric has been working for 10 years toward establishing itself as a leader in the all-electric commercial vehicles. Since 2016, it has delivered over 300 all-electric school buses in North America. That’s not all, either. Last September, Lion received an order to deliver 10 all-electric vehicles to Amazon. The move was part of Amazon’s sustainable trucking logistics supporting its Climate Pledge.



