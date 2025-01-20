Lobby Group Claims EV Market Will Collapse If Trump Eliminates $7500 Incentives - Why Is A Whole Sector Based On A $7500 Incentive?

The incoming Trump administration is poised to reshape industries across the United States, and the auto sector is bracing for potential seismic shifts. Among the most pressing concerns is the anticipated elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles (EVs), a move that industry leaders fear could cripple the local EV market.

John Bozzella, head of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major U.S. automakers (Tesla excluded), has already reached out to the administration. Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show, Bozzella shared that he’s sent a letter to Trump emphasizing the critical role the auto industry plays in the nation’s economy.