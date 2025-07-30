Local Residents Infuriated By Chaos At Hollywood Tesla Diner

A new Tesla diner in West Hollywood is drawing attention, but not always for the reasons Tesla might hope. What was meant to be a nostalgic, high-tech destination is unfolding in the middle of a complicated moment for the company. With sales and revenue both down, the Model Y off to a rocky start, and the Cybertruck still struggling to gain traction, this diner was supposed to offer a bit of good news. Instead, it’s become another flashpoint. After initially floating the idea back in 2018, Tesla finally opened the diner last week. It sits on the corner of 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard and has a distinct retro-futuristic vibe. Customers can charge their car, grab Tesla-themed food items, and even watch a movie on either of the giant outdoor screens. Lately, they can also gawk at protesters on the sidewalk.



Chaos at the new Tesla diner in Hollywood. There was a 3 hour wait to get in, loud music blaring across the street from protesters, and things escalated when a protester threw himself onto a Cybertruck. #tesla #elonmusk #losangeles #tesladiner #streetphotography pic.twitter.com/t9Qah8iCwf — Erik Herrera (@photoswitherik) July 27, 2025









