Logan Sargeant Breaks Eight Year Drought Of American Drivers In Formula 1

Williams promised Sargeant the second seat if he could amass the points needed for a super license, which all F1 drivers must have to compete. Sargeant finished fourth in the 2022 F2 season and has officially been blessed with an FIA Super License. Sargeant becomes the first American driver on the F1 grid in eight years. F1 has a massive fanbase in the USA, even though we have nobody to support; that's about to change after American driver Logan Sargeant racked up enough Super License points this past weekend to earn promotion to Formula 1 with Williams Racing. He finished sixth in the final sprint race, fifth in the final feature race, and placed 4th in the 2022 season standings after the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi, giving him the required points to earn his super license.



