London Boroughs Sue Over Driving Tax Within The City

The High Court will preside over a legal challenge to Sadiq Khan’s proposed extension to the London ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) in July, after making a judgement allowing a court case to proceed.

The London boroughs of Hillingdon, Bexley, Bromley and Harrow, along with Surrey County Council, launched the court action challenging mayor Khan’s proposal to extend the boundaries of ULEZ, which is currently contained within the North and South Circular roads. If Khan gets his way, the boundary will expand to cover the entire Greater London Authority Area. That means anyone driving a non-ULEZ-compliant vehicle inside most of the area bounded by the M25 motorway will face a daily charge of £12.50.