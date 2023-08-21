London Cash For ICE Clunkers Rolls Out To All Residents

The mayor of London's £110 million scrappage scheme is now live, offering grants of up to £2000 towards the cost of replacing a car that doesn't comply with the new Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) regulations to all residents of the Greater London area. The scheme to help cover the cost of replacing a non-ULEZ-compliant vehicle had previously only been available to Londoners receiving certain benefits, but Sadiq Khan has pledged another £50 million to widen its eligibility. Small businesses are able to receive £7000 to scrap a non-eligible van (with a limit of three vans per company), with the grant for minibuses rising from £7000 to £9000. The £5000 grant for replacing Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles was also doubled to £10,000.



