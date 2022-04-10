London Officials To Ignore Public Opinion And Tighten Down On Vehicle Access To City Anyway

Two-thirds of Londoners oppose Sadiq Khan's plan to further extend the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) to the entire Greater London area. Leaked Transport for London (TfL) consultation documents show 66 per cent of respondents are against the plans, The Telegraph reported. The consultation in question closed on 29 July, with responses evaluated within TfL. Further screening conducted by TfL in August suggested there was outright opposition among 60 per cent of respondents, while a further 7.6 per cent wanted to see the Mayor’s plans delayed. Just 31.8 per cent of respondents were in favour of the extension going ahead as planned in August 2023, while the remainder said they didn’t know what they wanted.



