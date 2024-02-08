London Police Seize Supercar For Revving It's Engine In The Middle Of Westminster Square

Every summer, London is one of the hottest places to be if you're into supercar watching. But that could change soon – or, better said, would change soon – if local authorities and police had a say in it. Police and local authorities are determined to crack down on anti-social driving of all kinds, and that includes revving of the engines to show off. And that's exactly what the driver of a gray Mosler MT900 did smack in the middle of Westminster Square in London – and it cost him the car, because it's been seized by police. Technically, the Met Police didn't seize the rare supercar because the driver was revving the engine but because he failed to provide a valid international driver's license when prompted to do so. It was, however, the loud engine noise that attracted attention, upsetting residents who then called the cops. Based on the official statement, the driver was revving the engine because he knew people were looking and filming him on their phones.



