London Takes The Title For The Worst Traffic In The World For The Third Time

London is the world’s slowest capital city: that’s the verdict of a new report by TomTom which analyses the speed of movement of satellite navigation users across the world.

With millions of cars travelling across London every day, TomTom’s Annual Traffic Index shows that the average journey time for a six-mile drive in the UK capital is 35 minutes and seven seconds, at a speed of just over 10mph. This cements London’s place as the slowest capital city in the world for the third year running, and second to Barranquilla, Colombia, when looking at major cities overall.