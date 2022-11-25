London To Fine Drivers Of ICE Vehicles To Drive Anywhere In The City

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which bans the most polluting cars from driving in the capital, will cover every borough by August 2023, it has been confirmed today.

The move from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan means the current zone – which was only expanded six months ago to cover all areas within the North and South Circular Roads – will move all the way to the boundary of the current Low Emission Zone (LEZ) from 29 August next year. The M25 will not be covered

It means that only cars which meet strict emission standards will be allowed to enter London areas: Euro 4 engine compliance for petrol cars (which includes any cars registered after 1 January 2006) and Euro 6 (after 1 January 2016) for diesel. Vehicles that don’t meet these standards will continue to pay £12.50 a day; those who don’t pay will be fined an increased £180 (currently £160).