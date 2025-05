Transport for London (TfL) has proposed raising the congestion charge for driving into the capital during peak hours to £18 per day. TfL has called for public views on the hike – up from the current £15 per day – which has been mooted to come into effect from 2 January 2026. It would mark the first increase in the congestion charge since 2020 and, TfL said, falls below inflation rates for the past five years. According to the Bank of England, £15 in 2020 is equivalent to £19 today.



