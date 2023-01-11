London's Restrictive ULEZ Zone Halved Number Of Dirty Cars In City But More Importantly Earned Over Over $31 Million In Fines

London’s controversial decision to expand its Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) has been hailed a success, at least by clean air advocates and the capital’s bean counters. New figures from Transport for London show that the number of older, more polluting vehicles being driven into Greater London has dropped by 45 percent since the ULEZ expansion, and the dirty cars that still enter are helping TfL collect millions of pounds in fines.



TfL data says that 93,000 high-polluting vehicles are now driving into the capital each day, that figure down 77,000 from a daily average of 170,000 before the ULEZ net was widened to take in 33 London boroughs in a drive to cut traffic pollution.









