London's ULEZ Expansion Will Cost Motorists £3,000 A Year

We face at least three wallet-busting, liberty-taking, potentially life-changing headaches during the ‘Tumultuous Twenties’ we’re currently living through. At one end of the scale are painful, above-inflation price hikes, then at the other, it’s our politicians still insisting that new petrol and diesel cars will be banned 83 months from now. And squeezed between those two major difficulties is Labour’s most powerful local politician, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and his almost single-handed mission to make 29 August 2023 famous for all the wrong reasons. This is the date when he and a minority of others want the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to spread, swarming and spewing from London to several disinterested neighbouring counties.



