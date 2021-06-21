Long Beach NY Police ORDER Man To REMOVE Trump Stickers And Flags From His Cars! He's SUING For $25M CLAMS!

Michael Wasserman claims Long Beach authorities are trying to "silence" him simply for being a Trump supporter.



The 62-year-old businessman is well-known for plastering pro-Trump flags and stickers on his home and two cars.



Now, the hardcore conservative has filed a $25million federal suit against the City of Long Beach, the chief of police, the city manager and a raft of police officers after officials ordered him to remove the paraphernalia on his cars.



"I believe the city is trying to silence me because I’m pro-Trump”.



I don't know about you Spies but I don't give a damn what bumper stickers or flags you put on your car whether I like what they say or not. This is so dumb.



Hope he wins the $25m and shuts these losers up. What say you?













Read Article